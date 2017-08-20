The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and Hightech System Limited are to partner to set up tractors assembling and manufacturing plant as part of Higher Institution Tractorisation Initiative (HITI).

Transactional Adviser to HITI, Mr Ike Willie-Nwobu, said the project would be domiciled at the Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company (ANAMMCO) plant, Enugu.

According to him, the technical support is under the auspices of Chinese-Israeli European Technical Partnership Guide with the Digital Bridge Institute, Abuja, providing Tractor Information and Communication Management System (TICMS). The transactional adviser said the initiative was necessitated by the need to develop agriculture and agro-business.

The UNN Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, said that the initiative would fast-track sustainable agricultural mechanisation in Nigeria.