Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, has announced its plans to commence direct flight thrice weekly to Geneva, Switzerland from June 3.

This was disclosed in a statement by its Managing Director/ CEO, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, on Monday in Addis Ababa and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

GebreMariam said that Geneva was a global city and centre for diplomacy that hosted the highest number of international organisations in the world including the headquarters of many agencies of UN and the Red Cross.

He said that Geneva was a perfect complement to Addis our main hub and Africa’s diplomatic capital with the headquarters of the African Union and the UN-ECA (Economic Commission for Africa).

According to him, government officials and staff from regional and international organisations in Geneva and across our extensive African network will be able to enjoy seamless and convenient connectivity.

“This will enable them to carry out their mission with ease and conveniences.

“Ethiopian Airlines is set to launch direct thrice weekly service to Geneva, Switzerland on June 3.

“The route will be operated with a Boeing 787-800, one of the most technologically advanced aircraft in the carrier’s fleet family, featuring up-to-date amenities with redefined travel experiences.

“As with all Ethiopian’s flights, customers will enjoy the much acclaimed African-flavoured Ethiopian hospitality,” he said.