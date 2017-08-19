British Airways, international flag carrier in the United Kingdom, is creating great opportunities for travellers who have plans to spend the summer holiday in the UK.

The airline is offering exciting discounted fares from Lagos and Abuja to London and travellers who decide to plan late for the summer can still have a refreshed experience.

The offers from Lagos and Abuja will start from $477 for British Airways World Traveller. The general public will be able to take advantage of the great fares up until August 17, 2017 for outbound travel in September 2017.

Kola Olayinka, British Airways Regional Commercial Manager, West Africa, said, “British Airways is making sure that their esteemed customers and the general public stand a chance to enjoy the summer holiday this year.”

With the return of the Boeing – 747 to the Lagos – London route in September 2017, British Airways is celebrating with a fantastic offer of $2816 for BA’s Club Class. The selling period is until August 17 for outbound travel in September. The airlines recently announced the re-introduction of the Boeing 747 that will begin flights effective from September 2017.

“The Aircraft has a refreshed interior, with the look and feel of British Airways newest aircraft, and state-of-the-art entertainment system, the refreshed 747s also have a larger Club World cabin with 86 lie-flat beds and choice of the upper deck cabin for our dedicated Business customers. It will definitely create an in-flight experience for travellers going on the Summer Holiday,” Olayinka said.