The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Wednesday that the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri standard gauge rail lines would commence commercial activities in August.

Amaechi told newsmen in Abuja that the ministry was putting in place all the necessary facilities to ensure that the rail lines start operation.

He said seven coaches were expected to arrive the country on January 11 for rail transportation.

According to him, the Federal Government hopes to complete the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri, Lagos-Ibadan, Lagos-Kano, as well as the Lagos-Port Harcourt standard gauge line before December.

Speaking on its present challenge, the Minister said the Lagos-Ibadan rail line is being obstructed due to water pipes, sewer pipes and gas pipes across the rail corridor, which must be removed.

Amaechi said he would meet with the Lagos State Government to deliberate on how these challenges can be resolved to increase the progress of work.

He further said the government has approved that the rail line should get to Niger Republic, which will resolve the transportation challenge of those importing goods.