The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Usman, has inaugurated an investigative committee to look into the causes of the recent fire incidents at the Tin Can Port, Lagos.

In a statement by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Malam Abdulahi Goje, on Tuesday in Lagos, Usman urged the committee to come up with recommendations toward preventing a recurrence.

She spoke when the NPA management team visited the scenes of the fire incidents on Tuesday.

According to Usman, further steps will be taken to look into ways of safeguarding and taking drastic measures toward preventing recurrence of the unfortunate incidents across all ports in the country.

“The Executive Committee of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) also noted that the recent fire incidents which occurred resulted into loss of some official documents at its Tin Can Island Port Complex (TCIP) offices.

“The Management will always make sure that the security of lives and property which is one of its cardinal thrusts since inception, is strictly adhered to,” the statement read in part.

According to the statement, the Publicity Secretary of ANLCA, Dr Kayode Farinto, appreciated the visit by the management of NPA and solicited for inclusion of a member of the association to be part of the investigative team.

According to the statement, the committee had eulogised the quick response and professionalism of the NPA Fire Service Division toward combating the fire which could have been more devastating.