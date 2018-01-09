- Advertisement -

Emirates Airline, the International carrier of the United Arab Emirates, on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with rival airline Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi for aviation security.

The MoU was signed between Emirates’ security division, Emirates Group Security and Etihad Aviation Group by Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, and Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group.

Emirates said in a statement: “The historic agreement, the first between the UAE’s two world-leading aviation groups, signals the importance of closer collaboration in aviation security to effectively exploit joint synergies to enhance efficiency and security for the benefit of both groups’ customers.’’

One of the key areas of cooperation outlined in the MoU involved the sharing of information and intelligence between Emirates, which in November added the 100th Airbus A380 Superjumbo to its fleet, and Etihad, whose name means unity in Arabic, on critical aspects of aviation security.

Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, the Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said: “Security is one of the foremost priorities of the global aviation industry.’’

Through this agreement, Emirates Group Security would collaborate with Etihad Aviation Group to share know-how and extend aviation security services in order to better handle shared challenges, he added.

The Vice Chairman of Etihad Aviation Group, Hamad Abdulla Al-Shamsi, said: “By working closely together, and pooling our expertise and resources, Etihad Aviation Group and Emirates Group Security will build a stronger platform.

“To share best practice and knowledge, allowing us to provide the safest traveling environment for our customers.”

Earlier in October 2017, Clark said the Dubai government-controlled airline was open to cooperation with local rival Etihad Airways, but stressed that a full merger between the two was “up to the owners”, hence the ruling families of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Emirates recorded in the fiscal year 2016/2017, which ended on March 31, an 82 per cent decline in its annual profit.

Etihad lost in the full year 2016 $1.87 billion due to a stronger dollar.