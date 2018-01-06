- Advertisement -

The inclusion of Onitsha in the next phase of rail line project by President Muhammadu Buhari is an indication of the new focus of government for South East.

Oganiru Ndigbo Worldwide has commended President Buhari for the proposed project.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Awka, the group’s state Chairman Chief Ifeanyi Okechukwu said that the Igbos should be patient with the present administration for the dividend of democracy to get to the zone.

“As far as I am concern, there is no truth in the saying that we are being left out in the scheme of things all we must do as Igbos is to contribute meaningfully to the success of this administration for more developmental projects to get to us.

“Attention is being directed to our major roads, second Niger Bridge and now rail services getting to Onitsha the hub of commerce which we should be proud of.

Okechukwu called on the zone to do all within their reach to see to the unity of the nation for better days to come.

“We can achieve a lot in our unity in diversity only if we can tell ourselves the truth by downplaying mediocrity, nepotism and ethnicity when taking decisions of national interest.

“That is what is making United States of America strong because they have the unity of their nation at heart in spite of the different ethnic groups that makes up the country,” he said.