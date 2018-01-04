- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, in Kaduna, assured that all economic zones in the country as well as state capitals, would be linked by rail.

The president said this when he commissioned two locomotives and 10 executive passenger coaches procured by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), to be deployed on the Abuja-Kaduna train service.

He commissioned the rolling stocks at about 10:50a.m. and pledged that all economic zones across the country and the states’ capital would be linked to railway.

This, he said, would help to facilitate businesses and human movement.

The president also promised to ensure all the other railway expansion projects are executed.

He also assured that the concession for the narrow gauge to General Electric should be completed even as he said the railway laws will be amended to provide private sector in railways.