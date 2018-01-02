- Advertisement -

Air Peace has said that it would in 2018 end the air travel woes of most underserved destinations in Nigeria and other West Coast of Africa.

It also said that through its operations, it would offer the flying public a preferred alternative on some key international routes within the New Year.

A statement by Mr. Chris Iwarah, the spokesman for the airline, quoted Mr. Allen Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace as saying that the carrier would consolidate on its activities of 2017.

He said that Onyema gave the assurance at the airline’s end-of-year management session held over the weekend in Lagos where he reviewed the airline’s flight operations in 2017.

Commenting on the carrier’s operations in 2017, Onyema insisted that the airline deserved commendations for rescuing the Nigerian aviation industry and giving air travellers hope in the period under review.

He said he was quite satisfied that Air Peace was able to expand its fleet to 24 aircraft despite the economic downturn the country and its aviation sector experienced in 2017.

He attributed the airline’s success within three years of operations to the unflinching support of the flying public and the quality leadership of its management team.

He emphasised that the assured that the airline would remain grateful to its customers for their patronage over the years, urging the flying public to continue to trust the carrier’s services.

Air Peace, he assured, would continue to strive to sustain its uncompromising approach to safety, prioritisation of the comfort of its customers and job creation.

The airline, Onyema however said, still had a lot of grounds to cover in its vision to transform air travel experience in Nigeria, the West Coast of Africa and the Dubai, Guangzhou-China, London, Houston, Mumbai and Johannesburg routes.

He charged the carrier’s management to brace up for the challenge of implementing the airline’s plan to deepen air connectivity on many routes in the North of Nigeria, including Kano and Yola, and other domestic routes.

He regretted that industrial unrest by Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) in Senegal compelled the airline to suspend the launch of its Freetown, Banjul and Dakar routes planned for December 15, 2017.

Onyema, however, assured that the carrier would soon announce a new date for the launch of the three suspended West Coast routes.

He said the airline, which commenced flight operations to Accra-Ghana on February 16, 2017, was determined to expand to about nine destinations on the West Coast of Africa.

The airline, he added, was awaiting the delivery of the two Boeing 777 aircraft it recently acquired to start its flight operations to Dubai, Guangzhou, London, Houston, Mumbai and Johannesburg.