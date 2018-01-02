- Advertisement -

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has forecasted that the global industry aviation industry net profit would rise to $38.4 billion in 2018, an improvement from the $34.5 billion expected net profit in 2017.

The association said that strong demand, efficiency and reduced interest payments would help airlines improve net profitability in 2018 despite rising costs.

2018 is expected to be the fourth consecutive year of sustainable profits with a return on invested capital (9.4 per cent) exceeding the industry’s average cost of capital (7.4 per cent).

“These are good times for the global air transport industry. Safety performance is solid. We have a clear strategy that is delivering results on environmental performance. More people than ever are traveling. The demand for air cargo is at its strongest level in over a decade.

“Employment is growing. More routes are being opened. Airlines are achieving sustainable levels of profitability. It’s still, however, a tough business, and we are being challenged on the cost front by rising fuel, labour and infrastructure expenses,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General.

According to IATA, passenger performance in 2018 is expected to increase to 4.3 billion. Passenger traffic (revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) is expected to rise 6 per cent (slightly down on the 7.5 per cent growth of 2017, but still ahead of the average of the past 10-20 years of 5.5 per cent), which would exceed a capacity expansion (available seat kilometers or ASKs) of 5.7 per cent.

This, IATA said would push up the average load factor to a record 81.4 per cent, helping to drive a 3 per cent improvement in yields.

Revenues from the passenger business are expected to grow to $581 billion (+9.2 per cent on $532 billion in 2017).