- Advertisement -

Dr. Dakuku Peterside, the Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has assured that the agency in 2018, will procure strategic assets, including vessels, for boosting the security of the maritime domain.

Peterside indicated this in a statement issued by, Mr Isichei Osamgbi, his image maker and Deputy Director Corporate Communications.

He noted that the gesture was in line with the recent approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in Abuja.

In addition, the agency would also establish a Command and Control Centre, as part of the maritime security strategic initiative.

“The four components of the initiative are situational awareness, response capability, law enforcement and local partnerships and regional cooperation; which are the fulcrum upon which tackling maritime crime will be built on”, Peterside stated, noting that the implementation of NIMASA’s maritime strategy, in collaboration with the agency’s partners, would become a solution to piracy and maritime crime within Nigerian territorial waters.