The British Airways (BA) says it has introduced slashed its airfares for its Business Class customers and the general public who are willing to travel during the first half of 2018 in the spirit of the Yuletide.

It said the slashed fares would start from $2140 as against the current over $4000, including taxes, fees and charges for Business Class passengers.

Mr. Kola Olayinka, British Airways Regional Commercial Manager, West Africa, disclosed this on Monday in Lagos in a statement released by Nosakhare Emma-Iyamu of the QuadrantMSLGROUP, the advertising firm that handles BA’s media.

Olayinka said in the statement, “Christmas is always an exciting season and British Airways is introducing the special fares for Business Class Passengers as a special Christmas package from the airline.

“Bookings made during the selling period will be eligible for a travel between Jan.12,2018 up till June 30, 2018 for outbound flights. ‘’

Olayinka also advised travellers to take advantage of the exciting Business Class offer from British Airways to have a first-class flying experience to London.

He also used the opportunity to wish all British Airways’ esteemed customers and partners a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.

He said that bookings for the British Airways fantastic fare for its business class travellers could be made on www.ba.com or by contacting its designated travel agents.

He said that the British Airways was absolutely committed to an unswerving delivery of exceptional experiences that would appeal to the travel savvy individual.