- Advertisement -

Med-View Airlines has inaugurated a new international route, with direct flight from Kaduna to Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

The Managing Director of the airline, Munir Bankole, inaugurated the flight on Sunday night in Kaduna with 166 passengers on board.

Bankole said the airline introduced the flight for the benefit of families travelling to Saudi Arabia for Ummra (Lesser Hajj) as well as those travelling for their businesses.

Bankole said he started his career in Kaduna and he owed it a responsibility to bring back some of his live benefits to share with people of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the route has added to Med-view’s existing international routes.

During the inaugural flight, malam Balarabe Sa’id, the Chief Of Staff to Gov Nasiru El-Rufai, commended the airline for having confidence in Kaduna State Government and the people.

Sa’id said the state government had invested more than N3bn to upgrade facilities at the Kaduna International Airport.

He assured the airline and others operating international routes, of the state government’s support, to ensure their success.

He said the routes would attract more businesses and employment opportunities to the youth in the state.