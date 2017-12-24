- Advertisement -

Alhaji Muneer Bankole, the Managing Director of Med-View Airline, has criticised the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for allocating Nigerian pilgrims to foreign carriers.

Bankole said that the commission gives foreign carriers priority over and above their Nigerian counterparts, saying that this was negatively affecting the fortune of local carriers and employment opportunities for Nigerians.

Bankole made the call in Abuja during the inauguration of a 28-member Air Carriers Screening Committee for the 2018 Hajj operations.

Bankole’s call is coming on heels of NAHCON awarding the lion share of the pilgrims to be airlifted to foreign operators over the years.

He, however, commended the commission for the transparency and accountability it had displayed in the handling, screening and selection of air carriers since its inception in 2006.

- Advertisement -

The screening committee, which is headed by Alhaji Abdullahi Moddibo, NAHCON Commissioner of Operations, has its membership drawn from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS).

Inaugurating the Committee, Alhaji Yusuf Adebayo, the Acting Chairman of NAHCON, charged them to handle the assignment diligently and with the fear of God.

Adebayo frther advised them to select qualified and competent air carriers with viable capacity that would effectively transport Nigerians pilgrims to and from the Holy Land.

Med-View Airline and Med-View International Travel and Cargo Ltd are among the eight airlines that applied to participate in the airlift of pilgrims for the 2018 Hajj.