- Advertisement -

The Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC) says from January 1, 2018, motorists using the toll gate at the Victoria Island end of the Lekki-Epe expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge would have to pay more money.

Currently, cars are levied N120, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) N150 and commercial buses N80 at the toll gate, while cars pay N250 and SUVs, N300 at the bridge.

At a press briefing in Lagos, Mohammed Hassan, managing director of LCC, said the charges were no longer sustainable as a result of the “current business realities and increasing cost of operation”.

Hassan said toll review was agreed on after series of engagements with the various stakeholders plying the Lekki Peninsula corridor.

“Since the commencement of tolling in December 2011, the toll tariffs had remained the same despite the continuous increase in the cost of operations to ensure that the toll plazas and the road infrastructure are well maintained,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“The toll review has also become necessary to enable the company meet its loan obligations to its local and foreign lenders, considering the fact that foreign exchange rates have continued to increase astronomically in the last couple of years.

“LCC cannot continue to operate or provide the services required from us if we do not review the toll tariffs”.

Reacting to the new toll review, Taofeek Oluwa, chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Eti-Osa local government, said members would support the arrangement provided the increase is not substantial.

“As long as LCC honours its agreement to peg commercial bus toll fare at N100 from the N80 we previously paid, we can confidently support LCC by assuring that our people will not suffer any increase in the fare paid to board commercial buses coming into or going out of the Lekki-Epe axis,” he said.