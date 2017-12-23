- Advertisement -

Barely two days to Christmas, transport fares at motor parks in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have escalated drastically mainly due the lingering fuel scarcity.

A visit by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to some motor parks on Saturday revealed that transport fares have doubled, while many travelers are stranded because of the rush.

Some travelers described the situation as worrisome, adding that such hike and fuel scarcity were not in the interest of the masses, especially during the Christmas season.

Mrs Salomi Bako, a passenger at Peace Motor Park, traveling from Gwagwalada to Lagos said the fare increased from N4, 000 to N9, 000.

“I don’t know why the fuel scarcity should come at this period when people want to travel for Christmas to see their love ones.

“Before the scarcity, we normally pay N4, 000 but the fare had increased to between N9, 000 and N10, 000.

“The situation has brought untold hardship to travelers, and some people could not travel because of the current rise in transport fares,” she said.

At the Wowo Motor Park in Kuje Area Council, FCT the transport fare from Kuje to Zuba had increased from N300 is N600, while from Area 1, the fare increased from N200 to N300.

At Kwali Area Council, the transportation fare to Abaji Area Council increased to N400 from N200.

Mr Ibrahim Gado, a passenger at Wowo Park in Kuje traveling to Zuba, called on the government to address the situation to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

The Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), in Gwagwalada, Mr Musa Sanda, attributed the high cost of transportation to the lingering fuel scarcity in the country.

Sanda however warned union members in FCT not take advantage of the situation and fix outrageous transport fares, adding that it was against the ethics of the union.