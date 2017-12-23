- Advertisement -

In an effort to strengthen the bilateral agreement between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the aviation sector, Flynas Air Services has started airlifting from Kano to Jeddah weekly.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Planet Air Services, a domestic partner of Saudi-based Airline, Umar Kaila, during the launching of the scheduled operation, at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

Kaila described the agreement as a milestone in the area of boosting the economy of the country, stressing, “We are glad for this understanding between the two countries.”

He added, “The objective of this is for the Flyners to contribute its quota towards Nigeria’s social, religious and moral development. We are serious about it. As at now, we have over 30 aircrafts in our fleets.”

A 330 Airbus was deployed for the scheduled operation with capacity to seat 164 passengers.

On his part, the Director Business Support of Flynas Air, Khalid Al-Deen, said they were operating in more than 17 countries of the world, adding that, “We are targeting to open more stations in Abuja and Lagos.”