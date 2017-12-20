- Advertisement -

Mr Saleh Dunoma, Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has carried out an on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing work on the runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

A statement by FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, said on Wednesday in Lagos that Dunoma was accompanied on the inspection visit by a team of engineers on Tuesday.

According to her, the FAAN boss expressed optimism on the timely completion of the runway rehabilitation.

Yakubu had earlier confirmed that the first phase of the repair work would begin from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21.

Accordingly, she said the second phase was scheduled to take place between Dec. 27 and Jan. 4, 2018.

“There will be skeletal operations at the airport while the work is ongoing as the runway will open for operations from 7.a.m. till 3.p.m. on the proposed dates.

“This is to enable the contractor have ample day-light working hours in order to obtain stable and even runway surface, while also completing the work within the stipulated time frame, ” she said.

According to her, in line with Standards And Recommended Practices, FAAN has requested the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to issue a Notice To Air Men (NOTAM) in this regard.

Yakubu, on behalf of FAAN, apologised to travellers and the general public for any inconvenience the action might have on their plans.