- Advertisement -

Twenty-eight ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive at Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos from Tuesday to Jan. 4, 2018.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, “Shipping Position’’, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

It said that the ships contained buck wheat, steel products, empty containers, frozen fish, bulk gas and bulk gypsum.

Other items in the consignment, according to the NPA, are bulk gas, bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel, ethanol, diesel, petrol and containers laden with goods.

Six ships with bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel and petrol consignment were currently at the Lagos ports, waiting to berth.