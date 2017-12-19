- Advertisement -

The Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on Monday apologised to Nigerians for inconvenience caused following an electrical spark at the domestic wing of the General Aviation Terminal, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos. ‎

The minor spark happened at about 7pm, although the reason for electrical problem has not been confirmed.

Henrietta Yakubu (Mrs) General Manager of corporate affairs assured Nigerians of security, stating that power has been fully restored to the Terminal and operations have continued.

The statement reads “We wishe to inform the general public that a minor spark occurred at the Domestic wing of the General Aviation Terminal, Murtala Muhammed Airport at about 19:00hours, Monday, December 18, 2017.

“However, our team of engineers had since swung into action and power has been fully restored back to the Terminal and seamless operations have ensued.

“While assuring airport users of safety and security at our airports, FAAN wishes to apologize to passengers, airlines and the general public for the inconvenience caused by this interruption.”