The Murtala Muhammed International Airport Police Command, Lagos has confirmed the death of a passenger on flight EK 783 from Dubai to Lagos during the weekend.

The passenger simply identified as Kofo Abaniwonda, reportedly died aboard the Lagos-bound flight.

Confirming the incident on Monday, spokesman of the Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, told journalists that “the flight arrived with the deceased unconscious and was immediately evacuated from the airplane.

“On arrival, the airline crew notified the medical team of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) but the deceased was confirmed dead by FAAN medical team.”

In a similar vein, the airline in a terse statement said: “Emirates can confirm that our cabin crew on board flight EK 783 from Dubai to Lagos on 15 December found a passenger unconscious in her seat, as the flight was preparing for decent.

“Our cabin crew consulted doctors on board the flight and on the ground via Emirates’ Medlink system, however the passenger was unresponsive. Upon arrival in Lagos, the medical authorities on ground declared that the passenger had sadly passed away. Emirates expresses condolences to the family.”

The case of Mrs Abaniwonda, who was 30 years old, could not be ascertained but the remains which were initially deposited at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) have been released to the husband.