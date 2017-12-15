- Advertisement -

No fewer than 30 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from Dec. 15 to Dec. 30.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its “Shipping Position” publication on Friday in Lagos.

NPA noted that the ships contained buck wheat, steel products, empty containers, crude palmolein, bulk gas, bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel, ethanol, diesel, petrol and containers with other goods.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eight ships are currently at the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, bulk maize, aviation fuel and petrol.