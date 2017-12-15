- Advertisement -

Dana Air and the Starwood Preferred Guests hotels have partnered to offer 25 per cent discount on air tickets to suit the holiday needs of family, friends and individuals this Christmas and New year.

This partnership entails guests to book a room at any of the SPG hotels – Sheraton Abuja Hotel, Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Le Meridian Ogeyi place, Port Harcourt, and Four Points by Sheraton Lagos to get 25 per cent off their next flight with Dana Air.

Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, said the partnership was part of their support to families planning special getaways during the festive season.

Ezenwa said: “It is to lessen the burden of having to pay far more. Our guests should expect more amazing offers this season and visit our website www.flydanaair.com for the most convenient fares this Christmas.”

He advised travelers to take advantage of its partnership with zowasel to get amazing discounts on gifts this Christmas and the airlines’ online products like the pay with Dana Miles initiative, online check-in, self check-in and booking kioks at the airport to avoid the queues.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Owerri.