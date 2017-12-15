- Advertisement -

Owners of branded vehicles that refuse to pay the statutory rates for the operations of their vehicles in Oyo State, will henceforth receive a jail term of between 7-months, with a option of hefty fines of N50,000.

The Director General of Oyo State Signage and Advertisement agency, (OYSAA), Pastor Yinka Adepoju, on Wednesday, in a press briefing made it known that any branded car or trucks in the state are advised to have the Oyo State Signage and Advertisement Agency mobile advert sticker.

Pastor Adepoju said the stickers are for both private and individual’s branded vehicles and he gave the rates for the mobile advert sticker as N3000 for a branded car and N5000 for a branded trucks, while branded Tri-cycles, popularly known as Keke Napep shall pay the sum of N3000.”

His words; ‘’OYSAA is producing mobile advert stickers for private and individual branded vehicles, as well as those belonging to companies and other corporate organizations as part of complimentary aspects of its duty as a revenue generating agency for the government of Oyo State.”

“History is been made today when the agency saddled with the responsibility of regulating, controlling and administering every activity that has to do with outdoors advertisement as well as signage, road shows and business activation is hereby launching its 2018 mobile advert stickers which are meant to be administered on any branded vehicle belonging to individuals or corporate organization.”