The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday said three out of nine ships waiting to berth in Lagos ports contained petrol.

The ports authority said this in its daily `Shipping Position’ released in Lagos.

The document indicated that the remaining six ships were laden with diesel, bulk maize, bulk fertiliser and aviation fuel.

It said that 29 other ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods consignments were expected in Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports between Dec. 14 and Dec. 30.

“The expected ships are carrying buck wheat, containers, general cargoes, bulk steel products, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, crude palm olein, empty containers, diesel and aviation fuel,” NPA said.