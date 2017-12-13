- Advertisement -
Thirty ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from December 13 to 30.
The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to journalists on Wednesday in Lagos.
NPA said that the ships contained buckwheat, bulk sugar, steel products, empty container, crude palm olein, bulk gas, bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel, diesel, petrol and containers laden with goods.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that eight ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, bulk maize, diesel, aviation fuel and petrol.
