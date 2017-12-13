- Advertisement -

Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, said that the Federal Government was committed to deliver the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge project by December 2018.

Amaechi disclosed this at Papalanto in Ogun, during his monthly visit and oversight functions at the constructions sites on Tuesday.

According to him, the government is chasing the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) to fast-tract the project for the benefit of the people by 2018.

“I don’t think the CCECC has a choice than to deliver the project at the stipulated time; by now the company should have started laying the tracks.

“All I know is that we have a target date, though there are some challenges the CCECC is facing in different forms and kind and we have to address them.

“The challenges are not even in the villages but in Lagos; we are dealing with water, cables, pipelines and others, but we are still committed to delivering the project according to the time line.

“So that by January 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari will do the inauguration,’’ he said.

The minister said he had embarked on a tour, with Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on the planned demolitions of both Jibowu and Costain bridges.

Amaechi added that all proper arrangements had been put in place to ensure free flow of traffic during the demolitions.

He also said that Jibowu and Costain bridges in Lagos would give way for the new railway lines.

According to him, laying of tracks will begin by April 2018, as all the right of ways has been concluded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CCECC has consulted the Lagos State Water Corporation and Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), among others.

He said this would facilitate relocation of water and gas pipe lines that were parallel to railway line.