The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has denied report of an on-going secret recruitment by the agency.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Abdullahi Goje, the agency said they knew nothing about a secret recruitment.

The statement read: “The authority states that nothing could be farther from the truth as this process started over one year ago as evident in advertisements for recruitment placed in the November 11, 2016 editions of Daily Sun, The Nation and Daily Trust newspapers.

“This exercise also followed the procedure laid down by the federal government. In accordance with extant requirements by Nigerian laws, the NPA observed the following processes:

“The vacancies were widely advertised in national dailies and examination conducted across the six geo-political zones of the country by reputable consultants.

“The vacancies were also well publicised on the recruitment portal of the Authority’s website. The Federal Character Commission (FCC) is fully involved in this recruitment exercise.

“Interviews took place across the six geo-political locations.”