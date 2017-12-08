Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, and other dignitaries Thursday described the commencement of Air Peace’s Abuja-Uyo-Abuja flight operations as a welcome development capable of addressing air travel challenges on the route.

In a related development, Air Peace has assured air travellers of a safe, stable, on-time and comfortable service on the Abuja-Uyo-Abuja route.

Speaking at the Ibom Airport, Uyo, Attah, who was one of the passengers on the flight, commended Air Peace for giving the people a reliable air travel alternative.

He said he was optimistic that the route would be very viable for the carrier, adding that the number of passengers on the Uyo-Abuja service was impressive.

Another passenger, Dr. Mohammed Leki said the development would generate healthy competition on the route.

Air travellers, he said, would greatly benefit from Air Peace’s flight operations on the Abuja-Uyo-Abuja route.

For her part, National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, who was also on the flight, it gave her a relief.

“I am excited about it because I had already booked a flight with Air Peace to go to Calabar and from there go by road to Uyo. So it’s such good news that I can go directly to Uyo; it is just wonderful. Air Peace is always on time and I am happy that they go to Uyo and I wish them all the best,”she said.

Speaking on the addition of Abuja-Uyo-Abuja to Air Peace’s route map, its Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, said the new flights would complement its Lagos-Uyo-Lagos service.

The new service, he said, was in response to the yearnings of air travellers for on-time, consistent and reliable flights on the Abuja-Uyo-Abuja route.

The carrier’s Station Manager for Abuja, Mr. Ayodeji Adeyemi, however, assured that the airline would distinguished itself on the route with delivery of top-notch customer service by its crew and other staff.

The flight, a Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number 5N-BRN, which took off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 9.30 a.m. and landed at the Ibom Airport, Uyo at 10.26 a.m, was operated by Capt. Bayo Manuwa, First Officer Hassan Akar, Line Trainer, Pauline Obaze, Mariapieta Ukonze and Mofor Rose-Mary.