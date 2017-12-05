- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, on Tuesday said five out of eight ships waiting to berth in Lagos ports contained petrol.

The ports authority stated this in its daily `Shipping Position’ released in Lagos.

The document indicated that the remaining three ships were laden with diesel, bulk fertiliser and general cargo.

It said that 26 other ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods consignments were expected in Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports between December 5 and December 30.

“The expected ships are carrying buck wheat, containers, general cargoes, bulk salt, trucks, diesel and aviation fuel,’’ NPA said.

Fuel queues have resurfaced in several states despite assurances from the state oil firm, NNPC, that there is enough petrol in the country.

The queues have been largely based on panic buying by motorists.