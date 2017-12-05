- Advertisement -

Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation, says the federal government is already discussing how Arik Air will return to the London route.

Sirika made this known on his Twitter page, where he shared a picture he took with the UK minister of aviation.

“With UK’s minister of aviation, discussing infrastructural support for aviation security and the return of Arik Air to (the) London route,” he captioned the picture.

Responding to questions about the national carrier, the minister called for patience, adding that it is a campaign promise that must be fulfilled.

Asked why Turkish Airlines, KLM and Middle East Airlines (MEA) stopped flying to Kano and why Emirates Airlines rescinded on its plans for the Kano route, the minister said he has “found the reasons” and he is working with the Kano state government to address it.

“I asked the same question(s). I found the reason(s). I have briefed (the) KNSG (Kano State Government), the Emir and few others. We are working to address it together, please,” he said.

In February 2017, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) took over the affairs of the airline after defaulting on loan payments.

Arik Air began flying the London route in November 2008 and suspended flying the route in February 2017.