Nigeria’s domestic carrier, Air Peace, will on Dec. 7, begin daily flights on the Abuja-Uyo-Abuja route, Mr Chris Iwarah, its communications Manager, has said.
Iwarah pledged the carrier’s `seamless and exciting’ air travel experience on the route.
He said the new flights would complement its Lagos-Uyo-Lagos service and afford members of the flying public more options to choose from in making their businesses and leisure trips.
According to him, the new service is in response to the yearnings of air travelers for on-time, consistent and reliable flights on the Abuja-Uyo-Abuja route.
Iwarah added that air Peace new flights schedule was to cater for the huge demand for air travel on the route in the run-up to Christmas and to give flyers confidence in planning their schedules.