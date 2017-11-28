- Advertisement -

The federal government has expressed its readiness to reintroduce toll-gates across major federal highways in the country.

But Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola said the toll collection will only be deployed, where highways have been reconstructed to international standards.

Fashola disclosed this, when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) chaired by Senator Magnus Abe.



When operational, the toll-gates will be managed by the private sector, but government will design a software, to monitor vehicular movement, and motorists would be able to pay toll, using their phones.

The minister also disclosed that only eight N800m (Eight hundred million naira) out of the N25bn (twenty five billion naira) 2017 budget, appropriated for FERMA, has so far been released.