- Advertisement -

Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, has been certified as ready for emergence response any time such challenges‎ occur.

The Federal‎ Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, which conducted a mock exercise to test it’s emergency response capability at the airport said it was satisfied with the mock response.

The exercise which created panic in some passengers who were not aware that it was‎ a test case, was a stage-managed aircraft crash with 20 passengers on board.

The incident commander at the airport, Mrs. Nkafon Goodluck, said they tested an emergency of an aircraft with a failed engine which crash landed and ignited fire. “We tackled the emergency, only one person died out of the 20 passengers on board,” she reported.

- Advertisement -

The General manager operations‎ at the airport, Mrs. Oni said that what took place was a collaboration with agencies on what to do in case of emergencies.

She noted that the mock exercise was last pe‎formed at the Enugu airport in 2015, adding that it helps in certification and to asertain the state of prepardiness incase such incident occurs.

The Airport Manager,‎ Mr. Orji Mgbemena, pleaded with those who where embarassed by the exercise, noting that such cases usually take everybody by superise.

Mgbenmena said it helped the airport know if it was short or had exceeded it’s expectation, particularly as an international airport, adding that it was also for regulatory purpose.