The Nasarawa State Government said it has put modalities in place to construct a rail line that would connect the state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport Hon. Wada Mohammed who disclosed this in an interview said, the government is also in talks with the National Inland Water Authority to start up a water port in Tunga, Umasha and Loko.

“We have signed MOU with a construction firm for the rail project but that is dependent on the completion of the Abuja light rail project. Because it is the same company that would handle the rail project in Nasarawa.

” We are also in talks with the National Inland Water Authority to start up water ports in the three towns that surround river Benue, Tunga, Umashi, and Loko”, he said.

He also stated that the governor is set to embark on the construction of the Lafia city gate in order to increase the aesthetic value of the state’s capital.

Wada also debunked rumours that, the state government was constructing a fly over in Lafia, saying, it is a rehabilitation of the city’s round-about.