Thirty five ships conveying petroleum products, food and other goods are expected to arrive at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports, from Monday to June 16, says the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that not less than seven of the 35 ships will sail in with petrol.

The remaining 28 ships are carrying diplomatic goods, buckwheat, fertiliser, base oil, frozen fish, salt and empty containers.

According to NPA, eight of the ships have already arrived at the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, container and petrol.