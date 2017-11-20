- Advertisement -

The National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, has asked the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to immediately begin the implementation of Federal Government’s circular on the payment of 30 per cent Duty Tour Allowance, DTA, as local running cost to member of staff travelling.

The request was contained in a recent petition by the Union to the Director General of NCAA. In the petition with the title: Re: Demand for Release of Outstanding Letters of Promotion In NCAA signed by Olayinka Olu Abioye, General Secretary, NUATE, the Union lamented that there is seeming lack of understanding of the administrative principles and processes concerning promotion and conversion of staff from executive to officer cadre on the part of management of NCAA.

This, the Union claimed has led to non adherence to NCAA Schemes of Service in recent promotions and appointments into the agency.

On the DTA, NUATE said, “As you may be aware, there is also lack of proper understanding and or knowledge of the Federal Government’s Circular 4 of 2008 on the payment of the staff DTA as local running to any member of staff travelling. This has been kept in the cooler in the NCAA, but should be brought into the open to assuage all yearnings of staff.”

The Union had in the other parts of the petition asked the management of NCAA to stop the practice of recruiting those it described as unqualified outsiders to take up top positions which can easily be filled by workers who have grown within the system and have the requisite qualification to assume such positions.

NUATE also lamented that the management of NCAA has failed to release promotion letters of which would have enabled workers who sat for and passed examinations assume their rightful position in the Authority even as it continued to recruit outsiders to fill such positions.

It especially noted that the management of NCAA has failed to act on the matter despite the meeting the Union has had with it over the issues.

While urging the Authority to redeem its battered image by releasing promotion letters of eligible staff in accordance with resolution reached at previous meetings, the Union warned that “any further attempt to foist an outsider on NCAA within the career cadre shall be resisted with industrial action, as we shall no longer accept any situation whereby these invasions erode the rights of career staff to the highest attainable level in public service.”