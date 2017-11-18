- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it has taken measures that will ease traffic around the Apapa area of Lagos state.

Abdullahi Goje, general manager, corporate and strategic communications of NPA, said this in a statement.

Goje said from November 23, all shipping companies must house their empty trucks at their holding bays outside of the port location pending the time for vessel loading.

He said all trucks called up to access the port must maintain a single lane profile as designated by new traffic enforcement team, comprising of the police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA), Nigerian Navy, the National Civil Defence Corps and NPA security.

“Tramping trucks milling around in search of customers within the port area will be impounded by the inter-agency traffic management/enforcement team and dealt with in accordance with the law,” the statement read.

“The Authority, as part of its commitment to the decongestion of traffic in the Apapa area, will advertise for the licensing of trailer parks as a way of creating holding bay facilities for truckers.

“In addition, the NPA will deploy an effective call-up system which will link the Port gate with the trailer parks facility and as such, trucks will only be called up at the appropriate time.

“The authority reiterates its commitment to the federal government policy on ease of doing business and will employ every legal means to ensure that there is sanity on the roads leading to the ports.”

This move by the NPA comes two days after Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos, approved the reconstitution of a joint task force to tackle the traffic gridlock in the Apapa area and environs.