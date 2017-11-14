- Advertisement -

The Attorney General and Osun State Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Basiru Ajibola, yesterday disclosed that only N3.5 billion has been spent so far by the state government on the MKO Abiola International Airport designed to instigate the economic revolution of the state.

Ajibola, who spoke on national TV on the airport concessioned to All Works of Life, AWOL, International Ltd explained that the N3.5 billion was used to re-construct the runway of the abandoned aerodrome used in airlifting during World War II.

- Advertisement -

According to him, the creative mechanism of Governor Rauf Aregbesola for the betterment of Osun people paved way for the modern technique of project financing to engage AWOL on a BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer).

He explained that the BOT was done in collaboration with the Turkish government, wherein 85 percent of the N69 billion will be sourced from them to cement the export/import partnership development and trade arrangement for technological and expertise contribution of the Turkish government to Africa using the state as a standard template for its materialization.

Ajibola asserted that the import consequences of having an international airport at Ido Osun.