Singapore-flagged container ship Kota Singa is docked at the Apapa Port Complex in Lagos, Nigeria's economy hub, on April 8, 2019. - The Nigerian port is congested with hundreds of ships, idly queueing for days to offload containers with goods. Lagos port congestion is affecting port operations and creating a severe backlog at ports, causing carriers' containers to be held in port for extra days, as well as creating several miles of truck traffic at roads that links to port gates.
Agence France-Presse

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says in its daily publication, `Shipping Position’ that it is expecting 32 ships to bring petroleum products, food and other goods from May 4 to May 17, at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five of the 31 ships will sail in with petrol and one ship with diesel.

The other 25 ships are carrying general cargo, bulk sugar, frozen fish, buckwheat, base oil, bitumen, and containers carrying different goods.

According to the NPA, seven ships have arrived the ports waiting to berth with frozen fish, containers and petrol.

