The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 31 ships carrying petroleum products, food and other goods from July 19 to July 30 at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

According to the Authority, nine of the 31 ships will sail in with petrol.

The other 22 ships are conveying buckwheat, frozen fish, general cargo, bulk salt, bulk gas, bulk fertiliser, diesel, base oil, bulk sugar, and containers carrying different goods.

The NPA also said six ships had arrived at the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, uria, aviation fuel, diesel and petrol.