The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 31 ships to bring petroleum products, food and other goods from July 23 to August 27 to its ports.

It said in its daily “Shipping Position’’ on Monday that the vessels would berth at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

It stated that seven of the ships would sail in with petrol.

The other 24 ships, according to it, are carrying buckwheat, frozen fish, general cargo, bulk oil, ethanol, bulk fertiliser, diesel, and containers carrying other different goods.

It also said that seven ships had earlier arrived at the ports waiting to berth.

Their consignments, it said, were bulk fertiliser, frozen fish, container, uria, aviation fuel, diesel and petrol.