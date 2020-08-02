



Three hundred more Nigerians who had been stranded in the United States have arrived in Abuja.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), announced this on Saturday via Twitter saying the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 15:00pm via the Ethiopian Airlines.

According to NIDCOM, the evacuation is the fifth from the US since the Federal Government started flying Nigerians who were stranded as a result of the COVID-19 back home.





It said all the evacuees tested Negative to COVID-19 before boarding the flight but will also observe the mandatory 4-day self-isolation as mandated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

So far, a total of 1,430 Nigerians have been flown back home while the Federal Government says it has spent over N169million in transporting Nigerian returnees from overseas.