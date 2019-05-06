EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A picture taken on April 8, 2019 shows shipping containers sitting at the Apapa Port Complex in Lagos, Nigeria's economy hub. - The Nigerian port is congested with hundreds of ships, idly queueing for days to offload containers with goods. Lagos port congestion is affecting port operations and creating a severe backlog at ports, causing carriers’ containers to be held in port for extra days, as well as creating several miles of truck traffic at roads that links to port gates. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 30 ships to with petroleum products, food and other goods between May 6 and May 17, at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

NPA disclosed this in its daily publications ‘Shipping Position’ on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five of the 30 ships would sail in with petrol, while 24 others are carrying general cargo, bulk sugar, frozen fish, buckwheat, bitumen, and containers carrying different goods.

The remaining one ship would sail in with base oil.

According to NPA, seven ships have arrived the ports waiting to berth with frozen fish, containers and petrol.

