The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 30 ships to with petroleum products, food and other goods between May 6 and May 17, at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

NPA disclosed this in its daily publications ‘Shipping Position’ on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five of the 30 ships would sail in with petrol, while 24 others are carrying general cargo, bulk sugar, frozen fish, buckwheat, bitumen, and containers carrying different goods.

The remaining one ship would sail in with base oil.

According to NPA, seven ships have arrived the ports waiting to berth with frozen fish, containers and petrol.