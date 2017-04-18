Abuja Airport: Buhari thanks Ethiopian Airlines for cooperating with fed govt

Advertisement

As the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja, reopened after a six-week closure, President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked Ethiopian Airlines for cooperating with the Nigerian Government during the period of the closure of Abuja airport.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President described the cooperation shown by the airline as a good example of intra-African cooperation.

Recall that Ethiopian Airlines was the only foreign airline that made use of the Kaduna airport during the period that flights were diverted from Abuja.

As the Abuja airport was reopened, an Ethiopian Airline A350 brand new airbus was the first international flight to land on the runway at exactly 12:07 pm.

Buhari commended the efforts of the Ministries of Transport, Power, Works and Housing, the security agencies, Kaduna State Government, the contractor, Julius Berger, and others, on the successful completion of work on the runway and re-opening of 24 hours ahead of the time limit.

“The President said that he looked forward to such display of inter-agency cooperation and efficiency in the operation of the entire Federal Government machinery,” Adesina said.