Medview to resume Abuja flights Wednesday

As the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, reopens on Wednesday for air traffic, Medview Airline on Monday released a schedule with six daily flights to the nation’s capital.

The airline made the announcement in a statement signed by its Chief Operating Officer, Lookman Animashaun, in Lagos.

Medview had on March 9 diverted its flights to Kaduna following the closure of Abuja airport for rehabilitation.

TMedview said that the resumption of commercial flight operations to Abuja airport followed the successful rehabilitation of its runway by the Federal Government.

According to the airline, besides the six daily flights, its flights to Yola, Kano and Maiduguri will be routed through Abuja, which has been the practice.

The airline said that the closure of Abuja airport brought out the potential of Kaduna International Airport.

It said that it was operating a daily flight to Kaduna.

“Kaduna has a lot of potential, hence, we decided to maintain daily presence there,” it said.

The airline hailed the Federal Government for extensive work to improve the Kaduna International Airport.