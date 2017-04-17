NCAT acquires new airplane, bags ICAO award

Advertisement

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Kaduna State, has acquired a new Diamond D42 NG, a next-generation aircraft, to boost pilots’ training and restock its fleet.

This was as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Global Aviation Training (GAT), recently recognised NCAT as the training institution with the highest number of trained instructors and ICAO courses.

Similarly the Deputy Rector of the college, Mr. Dauda Yahaya, was elected as ICAO TRAINAIR Plus Steering Committee (TPSC) member in recognition of the commitment of the institution’s training activities, in line with global standards.

Receiving the ICAO GAT award in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at the just concluded GAT and TRAINAIR Plus Symposium, the Rector/Chief Executive of NCAT, Capt. Abdulsalami Mohammed, thanked the global aviation body for the honour and recognition of NCAT’s success.

He was elated that the ICAO GAT office also allotted NCAT more training courses such as Government Safety Inspector Airworthiness–Air–Operator and Approved Maintenance Organisation Certification; Government Safety Inspector Operations – Air Operator Certification Course and Government Safety Inspector Personnel Licensing Course and Dangerous Goods Part 1.