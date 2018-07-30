The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 28 ships carrying petroleum products, food and other goods are expected to berth at the Apapa Tin Can Island Port, Lagos between July 30 and August 25.

According to a daily publication by NPA, Shipping Position, eight of the 28 ships will sail in with petrol.

The report said the other 20 ships would sail in with buckwheat, frozen fish, steel products, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, crude palm oil, bulk fertiliser, diesel, and containers carrying different goods.

According to the NPA, 12 ships have arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, bulk oil, ethanol, container, bulk urea, diesel and petrol.