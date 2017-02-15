Fed govt’s proposed speed cameras not duplication – FRSC

Advertisement

The Federal Road Safety Corps says plans by the Federal Government to introduce speed cameras in the country’s highways will not duplicate its speed limiter policy.

The spokesman of the Corps, Bisi Kazeem, gave the clarification in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday.

Kazeem explained that the speed cameras would complement the FRSC’s speed limiter policy, which currently applies to only commercial vehicles.

Kazeem said: “One is for enforcement by FRSC, while the government, as infrastructure to make sure that people behave well on the road, is providing the other one.

“You should realise that anywhere in the world there are offenders. Not all commercial drivers, in the next ten years, will install the speed-limiting device; some will be dodging.

“As at now we are starting with commercial vehicles alone. So, if you are a private car owner, you can be caught with speed camera.

“In essence, if one is not catching you, the other can catch you. So, they are different.”

The Minister of Power Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Sunday said the ministry would introduce the speed cameras to help the FRSC check excessive speeding by motorists.