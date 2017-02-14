Lafia airport to begin operation within two years – Al-Makura

Advertisement

The Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Umar Tanko Al-Makura, has given an assurance that in the next two years, the Lafia airport will be ready for operation.

He said the ongoing Lafia Airport, when completed will be the most viable alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport which is in Abuja.

“With the commitment of the contractors, there is every assurance that in the next two years the airport will be ready for use”.

The governor affirmed that with the 65 kilometer road to be constructed from the Airport to Keffi, passengers from Abuja will be able to access the Airport within one hour ten minutes.

He explained that depending on the location of passengers in Abuja, the Lafia Airport will be closer to those around Karu, Asokoro and other locations in Abuja looking at the distance to the Abuja Airport and that of Lafia.

He further maintained that the airport will also open up more business channels and activities that will boost both the economy of the state, FCT and equally create employment opportunities for the people.

He added that the people of the state and business partners interested in the project should be rest assured that the Airport will be a reality.